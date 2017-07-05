Cumbernauld bus depot will get on board with Open Doors Day again

The Stagecoach depot in Glencryan Road has confirmed it will take part in Doors Open Day in September.

Last year’s event was so successful, the firm has decided to stage an even bigger bash this year.

And new attractions are already being planned - like vintage bus tours of Cumbernauld.

Last year a number of local buildings took part in the event, including the little-seen penthouses on top of Cumbernauld Shopping Centre.

The date of the event has yet to be confirmed as have the participants but more details of these will appear on our website as soon as they are announced.