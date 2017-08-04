Cumbernauld bus station crunch talks

A project to bring a new bus station to Cumbernauld will be seven months behind schedule by midmonth – but the matter is in hand.

That’s the view of the town centre’s owners who insist that a meeting will take place within a fortnight to address the delay.

Hamcap (Cumbernauld) has admitted that a conflict has arisen with North Lanarkshire Council as to how much each party should pay for the project.

A company spokesperson said: “The long overdue refurbishment of the bus station is something we are very much committed to.

“To see this happen for the town centre, there are still hurdles to be overcome with the council as part of this transaction.

“We have a meeting arranged with them within a couple of weeks to hopefully make progress here.”

A NLC spokesperson confirmed that negotiations were continuing.

Meanwhile another innovation in the centre is at a more advanced stage and will in fact be opening over the summer as scheduled.

It has been confirmed that all the legalities for the budget gym chain Xercise 4 Less have been signed off and the final fit out will take place soon.

A Hamcap spokesperson added: “This is going to be a welcome addition to both the centre and the town itself.”

The gym boasts 400 pieces of top equipment, a boxing area plus a ladies-only facility.

A range of classes in zumba, yoga and the Les Mills method will be made available as will personal trainers.