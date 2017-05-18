Cumbernauld celebrates soldiers

A proud group of more than 300 veterans converged on Cumbernauld recently to celebrate the town’s first ever Armed Forces Day.

It began with a giant parade that saw steadfast ex-soldiers, sailors and airmen and women making their way through Central Way back to their headquarters at the Royal British Legion.

A salute followed and displays took place which gave a glimpse into life within the armed forces.

A fuller news report on this very special event will appear in next week’s print edition with a selection of photographs taken by lensman Alan Murray.

