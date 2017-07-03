Cumbernauld depot has lost item

A valuable item lost on Friday is in a safe place and is waiting to be collected by its owner after it was handed in by a bus passenger.

A purse containing a number of cards as well as a cash sum was picked up on a X25 Stagecoach service around 5pm on Friday at Cumbernauld Bus Station.

The purse was handed over to the driver who in turn took the purse back to the depot for safe keeping.

The purse’s owner has the distinctive name of Colleen can uplift the purse at the Glencryan-based bus base where the item is being kept in Lost Property.