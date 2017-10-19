Cumbernauld dog is missing

A public appeal has been issued after dog went missing in the area around Cumbernauld Village near the Spur Hotel.

Beloved black Labrador Daisy was last seen on Tuesday and her owners are hoping that someone may have information as to her whereabouts.

Daisy who is wearing a red colour is easily spooked and will run off if approached.

North Lanarkshire Council’s dog wardens and police have been approached about her disappearance as have Silver Fox Dog Rescue - to no avail.

Anyone who has seen Daisy is asked to contact 07941340016.