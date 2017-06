Cumbernauld could soon be home to two new drive-thrus if planners give the proposals the green on Thursday.

North Lanarkshire Council’s Planning Committee will consider a blueprint to bring another Burger King to Cumbernauld.

The second application could see American pizza chain Papa John’s come to the town.

The application site lies to the southwest of Tesco Craigmarloch and covers 2248 square metres in total.

For more on this story, see next week’s Cumbernauld News.