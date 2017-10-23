Cumbernauld Dunnes update as stores close

Antonine Centre bosses have moved to reassure shoppers that the mall’s flagship store Dunnes has no plans to close.

The Irish-based chain has shut two of its Scottish branches within the last month - in both Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street and in a former supermarket premises in Clydebank.

Cumbernauld is one of just three branches left in Scotland with the other two being in The Forge Centre in Parkhead and another in Glenrothes.

The Antonine Centre’s manager Martin Botha who recently replaced Karen Blair said: “Dunnes store will remain open and trading for the foreseeable future. “

Meanwhile the Antonine is preparing to announce the name of two new retailers who are expected to open before Christmas.

More on this story will appear in an upcoming edition of the Cumbernauld News.