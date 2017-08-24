Cumbernauld firefighters join in Open Doors Day Fun

Cumbernauld Fire Station is the latest place of interest to sign up for Open Doors Day on Saturday, September 9.

The Greenfaulds depot will be doing double duty on the free day out as two special activities are taking place.

In addition to the tour of the fire station, the firefighters are once again embarking on their extremely popular charity car wash.

Proceeds will go, as always to the Firefighters Charity.

The crew will be standing by to help from 10.30am until 4pm.

And in breaking news, the Cumbernauld-based organiser of the Lanarkshire-wide events programme has just been in touch with the final line-up of participants.

Adam Smith said: “The town centre penthouses will again be involved. This is a chance once again to see the town from the unique perspective of the former executive flats.

“Cumbernauld’s only brewery, the Lawman Brewery in Lenziemill will also be offering tours plus samples. And Palacerigg Country Park will also offer tours plus visits to the animal hospital, talks and close-up experiences will some of the rare breeds.

“Stagecoach’s depot will also be offering a glimpse behind the scenes with a collection of vintage and modern vehicles, views of the original engineering pits and a trip through the bus wash.”

Other venues taking part in Open Doors Day include Cumbernauld Theatre where an exhibition is being staged of the new building which will be incorporated into the new Cumbernauld Academy.

Cumbernauld Library is also taking part and the event will coincide with a book signing by DJ Tom Russell aka ‘The Godfather of Rock’ who has worked with Radio Clyde and Rock Radio.

Kilsyth is also part of the event and two places of worship will feature - Kilsyth Burns and Old Parish Church which dates back to 1816 and is famed for its stained glass windows.

And so too is St Patrick’s Kilsyth which was built by the Glasgow architectural firm Gilliespie Kidd and Coia who also created Sacred Heart Parish Church in Kildrum.