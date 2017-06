The biggest event to to take place in the Northern Corridor has been declared a major success after a carnival atmosphere transformed the town centre on Saturday.

Not only was a fun time had by all,Cumbernauld Gala Day raised more than £1000 for the British Transplant Games which will be held next month across North Lanarkshire.

The Cumbernauld News will be publishing a full photospread on the happy occasion of the gala day in Wednesday’s print edition.