Cumbernauld invite for schoolgirls

A Girl’s Brigade company in Cumbernauld has a very special invitation for young ladies who would like to join its ranks - and wants the Cumbernauld News to spread the word.

Captain Florence McKinlay of the 4th Cumbernauld Company explained: “ We are looking for new members to come along and join in the fun on Tuesday nights from 7pm. We meet in the United Reform Church at the top of Beechwood Road in Carbrain and if you are five years old and up then we want you! So come along and bring a friend with you!”

“You don’t have to go to any specific school as we are an inter-denominational organisation and everyone is welcome as long as they are of school age and if any adults want to come and help we will be glad to see them.”