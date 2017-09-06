Cumbernauld Post Office woes continue

Queues are continuing to build in an understaffed set-up which is a poor substitute for a proper post office in Cumbernauld.

That is the claim from a number of shoppers who have continued to express their fears about the facility within WH Smith in Cumbernauld Centre.

Last year, the Cumbernauld News mounted a special investigation into the queues at the branch. And we were assured the matter was in hand.

Yet last week, one service user told us: “There was one member of staff first thing on a Monday morning. Another member of staff offered to help people in the queue but he did not work at the post office.

“We were just told there wasn’t enough staff.”

The issue has also raised the question as to how staff will cope in the run-up to Christmas as locals queue to send parcels across the globe.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Our branches work hard to offer customers the highest level of service and we’re concerned if customers think this hasn’t been the case.

“We will investigate any complaints received and are continuing to monitor staffing levels.”

The branch opened after Cumbernauld’s crown post office controversially closed two years ago. The building was put up for sale but has never succeeded in attracting a buyer.

Meanwhile, it’s emerged that postal workers are being balloted for strike action in a row which has privatisation at its root.

The dispute relates to the employment, standard of living and “retirement security” of postal members and the future strategic direction of the Royal Mail group.

It is also claimed that a ‘gig economy’ mentality is undermining existing terms and conditions.

Terry Pullinger of the Communications Workers Union saiad: “Talks have been taking place since April 2016 but the sense of shared purpose has drifted as privatisation has evolved.

“Our dispute is not only about protecting our members but also protecting a great public service and national institution - the Royal Mail Group- which in our opinion should never have been privatised.”