Cumbernauld regeneration boss bows out

A North Lanarkshire Council boss who was tasked with bringing regeneration to Cumbernauld has left his post.

It has been confirmed that Regneration Manager Martin Dickson is no longer working for NLC - after opting to take a retirement package.

A council spokesperson said: “The council is committed to continuing our work within the Cumbernauld community.

“Leanne Pollock will be the local contact for this area, covering the areas of work previously undertaken by the Local Regeneration Manager. We do not comment on personnel matters relating to individual members of staff.”