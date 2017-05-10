Cumbernauld’s Antonine Centre is sold

Cumbernauld’s Antonine Centre has been sold for £15 millon to a company embarking on its very first Scottish venture.

Bridges Fund Management has snapped up the mall in a joint venture with Scoop Asset Management, a specialist shopping centre investor.

This newest part of Cumbernauld’s shopping complex was in the ownership of London & Regional Development since it opened in 2007.

Briges has also invested in two other malls in Kent and Middlesbrough.

Its director Tom Tyler said: “We are delighted to have made our third investment in this sector.

“In-town shopping centres play a vital role in a town like Cumbernauld - creating jobs and and providing access to goods and services.

“The Antonine Centre is a a modern-high quality shopping centre with a broad multiple retail offer with convenient access.

“We believe that we can create a more valuable asset that has clear benefits for the local community - in line with our strategy of investing to achieve strong returns for our investors and demonstrable social impact.”