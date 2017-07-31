Cumbernauld’s Craig makes surprise Scottish comeback

Cumbernauld’s most famous son Craig Ferguson is set to star in both the Edinburgh Fringe and a highly successful BBC Scotland show.

Former Cumbernauld High School pupil Craig (55) will be broadcasting a live radio show in two four night runs from Monday August 7 and Monday, August 14.

The show will take place at the Gilded Balloon at the Rose venue in the capital’s Rose Street at 10.45pm and is his first festival appearance since 1994.

Craig is also to star in his first BBC Scotland television programme in 25 years after signing up to appear in Still Game later this year.

The three times married dad-of-two will appear in one episode - after being sent a “hilarious” script by the show’s creators, Gregg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan.