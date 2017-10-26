Cumbernauld’s firework display facts.

St Maurice’s High School campus will again play host to North Lanarkshire Council’s official fireworks display this year.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 4 at 7.30pm.

Cumbernauld always hosts the event early as the council’s biggest display is at Strathclyde Park the following night

The spectacular show has the full endorsement of fire crews who believe that organised displays are the safest way to enjoy the fun.