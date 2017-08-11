Cumbernauld’s last gala spectacular

Tomorrow (August 12) sees the annual Carbrain Gala Day held at St Margaret of Scotland Primary School.

Organised by Carbrain and Hillcrest Community Council, the event will begin at 11am.

Visitors to the popular event should expect a parade and appearances by local community groups, various tasty treats for sale and a hall filled with traders offering bargains.

The event will be a particular highlight for members as it takes place on the special occasion of the community council’s 21st birthday.

Although this is the last gala day to take place in Cumbernauld, next Saturday (August 19) will also see a free family event staged in the town.

Friends of Cumbernauld House Park and Glen will once again be holding a fun day at the beauty spot.

The extravaganza did not take place last year but has been revived by organisations like Cumbernauld Living Landscape and cyclists the Arria Wheelers.

There will be guided local history tours, face painting stalls and much more.

The fund day will run noon to 3pm. All welcome.