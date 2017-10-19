Cumbernauld Santa dash is back

It’s been confirmed that the popular Santa Dash will be taking place again at Broadwood Stadium on Sunday, December 3.

The fancy dress event has again been organised by North Lanarkshire Leisure and is part of the jogscotland challenge series.

It is also possible to enter the event as a team - in numbers up to four.

And its family friendly aspect means that youngsters can also get involved in a 100 metres Santa Dash for under fives.

There is also a 400 metre race for older children up to age eight and a 1K event for children aged nine to 11.

Cumbernauld-based Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland will be the event’s charity partner.

There will be no road closures on the day of the event and parking will be at Broadwood Stadium.

To enter see www.facebook.com/cumbernauld10k or www.nlleisure.co.uk.