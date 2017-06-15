Cumbernauld school coach crash families form fighting force

Families of the children involved in the Our Lady’s High School bus crash in February have formed a pressure group and are demanding answers.

The Parents For Safe Travel group held its inaugural meeting in Abronhill with six local councillors. They were joined by Joel Shaw of Thompson’s Solicitors.

A total of 12 parents have hired the firm to represent them – after arguing that inadequate safety provisions were in place, in a move which could have ramifications for North Lanarkshire Council and SPT.

Twenty six pupils were taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries when the bus rolled on to its side near the school.

It’s been argued that a substandard bus and a poor choice of drop-off point on a steep road played a part in the accident.

Mr Shaw said: “There is a real sense of anger four months on as to why this accident was allowed to happen in the first place.

“There was genuine frustration on the complete lack of answers to date – apart from a change in the bus company used, there seem to have been no other changes implemented following the accident.”

PFST chairman Michael Collins said: “Everyone was brought up to speed with everything pre and post crash. The meeting concluded with paperwork given out to allow parents to register their feelings using NLC’s complaints procedure.”

Results of a police enquiry into the crash will be released early next week.

A council spokesman said: “Investigations by the Police and Driver and Vehicles Standards Agency (DVSA) are still ongoing. We will take any appropriate action once the findings of their enquiry have been made.”