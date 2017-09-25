Cumbernauld tackle suspension is over

A 13-year-old Cumbernauld pupil whose tackling on the football field earned him a suspension has been told that he can now return to Greenfaulds High School tomorrow (Tuesday)

Last week, Argyle Barclay was accused of leaving a fellow pupil with serious ligament damage to his ankle amidst claims that he had deliberately mounted a tackle at a later stage, causing greater injury.

The teacher, taking the class, ex-professional footballer and UEFA coach Kevin McBride ‘‘one of the worst challenges I have ever seen.”

The pupil was then reported to the school’s senior management team who opted to suspend the child - whose mother Elaine insisted that the tackle was an accident.

She then contacted a national newspaper and the story hit national headlines - amidst claims that teachers had over-reacted.

Since then, education bosses have confirmed to the Cumbernauld News that the child will be allowed to return to the school tomorrow after the September weekend break.