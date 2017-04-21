Cumbernauld to stage its owned Armed Forces Day parade

Former military personnel will stage Cumbernauld’s first ever Armed Forces Day event in Cumbernauld town centre on Saturday May 6.

The commemoration has been timed in its convenient weekend slot to partly honour Victory over Europe Day which falls two days later.

Organisers at the Royal British Legion will start a giant procession at the B&M car park at 12 noon - which will make its way via Central Way back to their own South Muirhead Road headquarters.

A salute will then by taken by Colonel Allan Laplsey and the poem ‘In Flanders Fields’ will be recited by Councillor Paddy Hogg.

There will be further celebrations and displays at the legion itself once the ceremonial part of the event is over.

Anyone wishing to take part in the procession is asked to muster at 11am.