Cumbernauld volunteering opportunity on big day

Organisers of Cumbernauld Gala Day have sounded an urgent call for community-minded volunteers to staff the event.

The clock is ticking as the giant gala takes place on Saturday, June 17.

Stewards are required to ensure the smooth running of the programme which as always, boasts its trademark procession through Central Way.

The event also aims to support the British Transplant Games which are being held across North Lanarkshire in July.

Cumbernauld Community Forum will discuss the plans further at its next meeting which takes place on the Cumbernauld campus of New College Lanarkshire on Wednesday, June 13.

Anyone wishing to volunteer for the gala in the meantime should telephone CCF chairman Billy Lees on 07505 380111.