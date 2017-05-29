Cumbernauld water supply wipeout to be investigated

An investigation is to be launched as to why thousands of Cumbernauld homes were denied fresh water supplies on Sunday and beyond.

Scottish Water have acknowledged that the disastrous weekend incident – stemming from a burst water main – is one of several in recent years.

And they have pledged to ‘‘learn lessons’’ after emergency backup measures had to be deployed on Sunday, through the distribution of bottled water.

A total of 144,000 litres of water was distributed at two separate locations and water was delivered to a total of 500 doorsteps.

And a total of 15 tankers were also harnessed to pump thousands of litres of water into the network.

A spokesperson apologised for the disruption but insisted: “We have recently undertaken a number of steps in Cumbernauld to reduce the impact of burst water mains.

“This has involved the installation of a burst control valve and backfeeds which enabled us to limit the number of properties affected from 17,000 to 6000.

“However, further improvement is needed and we will investigate the cause of this burst pipe.

“We will also investigate what further investment is required for the Cumbernauld water supply area.

“The first reports that supplies had dried up filtered in around 10am on Sunday. Most homes had their water supply restored within 24 hours.”

Police have denied that vandals were responsible.