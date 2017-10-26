Dalkeith woman is a winner

A woman from Dalkeith was honoured for her exceptional efforts to reach out to her neighbours at a sheltered housing complex.

Maureen Crawford got busy at Salisbury View to ensure that her fellow residents never felt isolated - by organising outings, slap-up lunches while forging strong friendships in the process.

Keeping a special eye out for new arrivals at the complex was also Maureen’s forte and that too is why she was nominated for a Good Neighbour Award.

This was organised by the property, leisure management and regeneration company People For Places and Castle Rock Edinvar.

Maureen was invited to a plush awards ceremony in picturesque York and was among 40 UK-wide recipients of the award.

She said: “It’s really nice to be appreciated and recognised but it was such a surprise to be nominated.

“It feels really strange to receive an award for something I enjoy so much.

“I’ve managed to do this because of my neighbours .

“Salisbury View is one large community and everyone supports one another to make sure the development as best as it can be.

“I would advise everyone to get involved in their local community. It is so rewarding.”

People For Places Chief executive David Cowans said: “We look forward to the Good Neighbours Awards each year.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the inspiring acts and positive behaviour of individuals in our neighbourhood which otherwise might go unnoticed.”