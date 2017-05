Kilsyth at last has seen one of its historical treasures revitalised by an ambitious revamp which should act as a magnet for more tourism.

For Colzium House now has a raft of new amenities in the shape of a brand-new visitors centre boasting a cafe and toilets plus play facilities

The project has taken a decade to come to bring to fruition but the wait will end on Saturday May 27 when the facility finally opens to the public.

The Chronicle will feature more on this story in next week’s edition