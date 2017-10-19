Decision day for protest-hit plant in Cumbernauld

A controversial business which has been branded an environmental hazard will hear today (Thursday) if it will be permitted to throw a giant barrier round its plant in South Carbrain.

Dow Waste Management will face North Lanarkshire Council’s Planning sub-committee this afternoon in a bid to mount a self-financed £1 million programme of ‘site improvements.

This will initially take the form of a noise-blocking landscaped embankment which will between 15 and 32 feet high - and as much as 80 foot wide.

The firm also wants to clear previously derelict land for storage for lorries and containers and to increase lorry access to the site

Managing director Sheila Dow said: “If the embankment and associated site improvements get planning permission, 15 jobs will be created in Cumbernauld.

“What we do can be unsightly and a little noisy and we recognise local resident’s concerns.”

When the Cumbernauld News stressed that these also involved widespread fears about foul smells and high numbers of destructive and aggressive seagulls, Ms Dow said that these matters were in hand.

She added: “We invest a lot of time and money in minimising the impact of both, including a specialist company to ‘scare’ the seagulls away and operating an industry-best practise odour control system.”

However, a demonstration is planned next Saturday at the plant by residents who maintain that the impact on the community is too great. The protest will start at 9am near Cumbernald station.