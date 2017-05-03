Dog mess – don’t risk £80 fine

Dog owners are being reminded that allowing their pets to foul in public places is a criminal offence.

North Lanarkshire Council receives regular complaints from residents about incidents of dog fouling in their communities.

As well as the unpleasantness, the main concern from the public is the health risk from anyone standing in the mess, getting it on their hands or taking it into their house.

Faeces can cause the infection, toxocariasis, which particularly affects children aged 18 months to five-years-old. If swallowed, the toxocariasis larvae can result in infection lasting between six and 24 months. Symptoms include eye disorders, vague ache, dizziness, nausea and, in extremely rare cases, seizures/fits.

Council officers have the power to issue £80 Fixed Penalty Notices to owners who do not place their bagged dog mess in a bin. If there isn’t a bin nearby, owners should take the bag home and dispose of it in their general waste bin.

The council carries out regular street cleaning patrols, which include the removal of dog mess, on its land. However, the council cannot clean up on privately owned land.

Residents who see owners allowing their dogs to foul without cleaning up, can report it by calling Northline on 01698 403110 or www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk/report|online|NLC} giving details of location, time, dog and owner.

As part of the council’s Enough’s Enough campaign, free dog fouling bags are available from council First Stop Shops and libraries.