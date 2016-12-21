Don’t be a dumper – dispose of festive waste sensibly

Locals are urged to make full use of their recycling bins this Christmas and New Year.

North Lanarkshire Council has issued a reminder for people to dispose of their rubbish responsibly as it always sees an increase in fly tipping at Christmas.

Environmental services convener Michael McPake said: “The majority of household waste can be recycled in our kerbside domestic bins, and larger items can be taken to our recycling centres or via a special uplift so there is no excuse for rubbish being dumped.

“We all have extra rubbish at Christmas and New Year and we are asking our residents to make full use of their domestic bins. Most people who have extra items to dispose of do so responsibly but a small minority continue to dump waste which impacts on the local environment.

“This is illegal and anyone caught faces a £200 fixed penalty notice. It also causes safety and public health problems in our communities, so I would appeal to anyone who sees fly tipping to report it to us immediately on 01698 403100 with as many details as possible on the location, person or vehicles involved.

“We want to keep North Lanarkshire safe and clean for everyone so please help us to dispose of waste properly over the festive period. I would like to wish all our residents a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

Wrapping paper, cards and envelopes, cardboard, foil cases and plastics can be placed in blue recycling bins, while bottles and jars go in glass bins.

Real Christmas trees can be collected free of charge as a special uplift - call Northline on 01698 403110 to book.

If you have more rubbish than you can place in your domestic bins, the council’s recycling centres are open every day apart from Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

Full details of the recycling centre sites and their opening hours can be found online at www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk.