Don’t get caught out by changed bin collection cycles

Letters are being sent out to all addresses in North Lanarkshire to remind people about changes to bin collection which will be introduced in October.

The letters will have been distributed across the authority area by Thursday, September 7.

Later in September, a leaflet will be sent to households with full details of the revised waste and recycling services along with a calendar setting out collection dates. New compostable liners will also be provided for food waste recycling.

Information roadshows are being held across North Lanarkshire where staff will be available to explain the changes and answer any questions from residents.

The council’s infrastructure convener, Michael McPake, said: “Changes to the bin service are necessary to recycle more of our domestic rubbish and achieve national recycling targets, as well as saving money which can be invested in other local services.

“Our service will allow residents to recycle as much of their waste as possible, and for the council to dispose of it efficiently.

“We are providing information to all households and I would ask people to read it carefully.”

Local roadshow events will be held at Kilsyth Library, Tuesday September 12, 12pm-4pm, Thursday September 14, Auchinbee Way, Craigmarloch 12pm-4pm, and Saturday September 16, Asda Cumbernauld, 10am to 2pm.