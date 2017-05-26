Drama group to start in Cumbernauld

A talented amateur actor who has performed in a number of Glasgow-based musicals is setting up a drama group right here in Cumbernauld.

Fraser Morrison (20) from Westerwood has just launched The Cumbernauld Musical Theatre Society.

The group will be based at Cumbernauld Theatre and a Facebook page has already been created to allow people to declare their interest.

Fraser who recently stood as an independent candidate on a youth ticket in the council elections said that forming a group like this was long overdue: He added: “I think this is something a lot of people will be interested in.

“There are a lot of performers in Cumbernauld and the surrounding area who are looking for a local opportunity to perform instead of having to travel through to Stirling or Glasgow.And our inaugural 2017/18 season should be announced within the next few weeks.