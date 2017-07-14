End of an era in Seafar

Two more symbols of Cumbernauld’s New Town early days will soon be no more.

On Monday, demolition of the Morrison House tower block in Seafar will commence, to be followed by Blair House being torn down the following week.

In both cases the demolitions are expected to take around 48 hours and explosives will not be used in this work as implosions have been ruled out on technical grounds.

Instead the destruction will be carried out using high-tech excavator equipment.

Gillian Lavety, Sanctuary’s head of construction in Scotland, said: “The demolition of Morrison House and Blair House is another milestone in the regeneration of Cumbernauld’s high-rise blocks.

“Former residents of both blocks widely welcomed the move to new, high quality Sanctuary flats a short walk away.

“The demolition of Blair House will make room for another 66 homes in Hume Road. We look forward to clearing this site and moving on with our building programme.”

These demolitions are part of ongoing efforts to redevelop the area. This began in 2015 when Bruce House, Buchan House and Douglas House were all torn down.