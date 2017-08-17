Factory shop launch in Cumbernauld

A Cumbernauld business which hit headlines earlier this summer for its highly successful anti-midge products will open a factory shop for candles tomorrow. (Friday)

Lenziemill-based family firm Dekassa was recognised by biologists for its mash up of scientific and natural ingredients in its Wee Midgie products.

However, the business has first and foremost manufactured candles and has opted to set up a factory shop on the premises at 9a Tannoch Drive.

The candles draw inspiration from favourite tipples like cocktails, Prosecco and gin.

The new wing of the business which also features other gifts not available elsewhere in Cumbernauld, trades from 10am to 5pm.

Owner Karen Inglis from Abronhill said: “We are excited to be showcasing our candles and the other gorgeous products we’ve sourced.”