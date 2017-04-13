Fracking is topic for meeting in Kilsyth

A public meeting to be held in Kilsyth on Monday, April 24 will discuss the possibility of fracking operations coming to the town.

The venue for the meeting is St Patrick’s Primary School and it will start at 7.30pm.

It has been organised by Kilsyth and Villages Community Forum. Chairman Paul Carter will give a presentation to those in attendance.

Paul said: “Could we soon see fracking in the Kilsyth area? Kilsyth is one of few areas in Scotland with a current Government licence to drill for oil and gas. Local coal mines found both gas and oil in the past, so we know it is there, beneath our feet.

“The Scottish Government’s consultation on fracking ends in about six weeks and the objective of this meeting is to explain the background as objectively as possible so people can reach their own conclusions.”