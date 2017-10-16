Free tickets for Hallowe’en Disco

It’s emerged that there is a change to the ticketing policy at the Haunting Hallowe’en Party on Saturday, October 28 at New Town Hall.

A giant group booking propping up ticket sales fell through due to unforseen circumstances.

However, organiser Ron McCambridge was reluctant to cancel as the event is for charity.

He has since decided to offer free tickets - on two special conditions

These must be pre-booked only and revellers are being asked to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.

Tickets can be picked up at Matt’s Guitar Shop. Alternatively, contact Ron on 01236 611047 or 07939 496538.