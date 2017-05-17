Green firm is quids in after winning contract for Cumbernauld and Kilsyth homes

Council tenants can expect a Castlecary firm to replace their windows and doors after the firm won a £7 million contract.

CMS Window Systems will start manufacturing and installing energy-efficient windows and doors this month.

All will help to reduce heat loss helping residents to heat their homes using less energy.

Craig Reid who is CMS’s contract director said: “ We’re very glad that NLC has appointed us to deliver its framework agreement on this operation.”

This is not the first big money contract that CMS has picked up from NLC as it replaced the windows on Fleming House last year.

CMS also picked up a similar contract for homes in East Dunbartonshire.