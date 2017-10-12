Hurricane fundraiser in Cumbernauld

Readers are being thanked for their generosity in a recent fundraising collection at the Antonine Centre which raised £300 for victims of recent hurricanes in the Carribean.

It was mounted by Cumbernauld Rotary Club whose spokeswoman Karen Morrison said: “Every penny will be sent exactly to w here it is needed most, so your generosity will help people who literally have nothing and will help them re-build for the future.”

Meanwhile Rotarians would also like to invite our readers to join them at another fundraiser for those affected tomorrow (Friday) at Dullatur Golf Club.

It will take the form of a race night which will kick off at 7.30pm. All welcome.