Independence meeting in Cumbernauld

Scottish independence remains a topic that would appear to be very much on the agenda as members of Yes Cumbernauld prepare to welcome a guest speaker.

The group will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, August 15, at the Muirfield Centre, and well-known writer and columnist Paul Kavanagh will attend.

Paul, who is also known as Wee Ginger Dug, will outline his thoughts on the likelihood and potential advantages of an independent Scotland.

Campaigner Angela Caulfield said: “We are delighted that someone as entertaining and insightful as Paul is coming along to give us his thoughts and, in so doing, spark ideas and encourage debate around Scotland’s future.

“It is not just about the heat generated by the debate, but also light shed on the possible futures offered by radical, democratic change.

“The meeting is open to all and tea and coffee will be available as we are hoping people will take the chance to have a chat with Paul and with each other to allow dialogue to take place and give space for people to share ideas or raise questions.”

The meeting starts at 7pm.