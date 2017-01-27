International experts to tour Cumbernauld

Delegates jetting in for a Glasgow-based conference on buildings in June will have the chance to tour Cumbernauld.

A total of 600 delegates will descend on Glasgow for the 70th annual conference of the Society of Architectural Historians .

It is the first time the summit has been held outwith North America for four decades.

And and Cumbernauld itself is just one of a clutch of Scottish-influenced parts of the programme - which also puts the focus on the rebuilding of Glasgow School of Art.

The tour will be partly led by Cumbernauld’s very own Diane Watters, the prominent architectural historian who now lives in Edinburgh.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “This tour will visit clusters of residential units within a segregated pedestrian-vehicular traffic system and knitted together with innovative hard and soft landscapin.

“The craggy silhouette and remnants of the visionary 1960s town still dominates.”