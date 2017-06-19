International group tours Cumbernauld

Global architecture experts have registered a highly positive response to an organised tour showcasing Cumbernauld’s built environment.

A 20-strong group of delegates from locations like North America, Australia, South America and Russia has been shown round by Cumbernauld native Diane Watters who is one of Scotland’s leading architectural historians.

The group also inspected the ‘Y’ flats and enjoyed chatting with locals -some of whom even joined the tour.

All the visitors were attending a international architectural conference in Glasgow which has been held outwith North America for the first time in 35 years.

And for many it was the one and only chance to see Cumbernauld - in itself, a highly influential location which had featured in the training of so many who came to see the town for themselves.

