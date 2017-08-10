Japanese researchers visit Kilsyth

Researchers from Japan visited Kilsyth on Tuesday, August 8, as part of a study into promoting walking as part of local regeneration.

The study, which is backed by the Japanese Ministry of Education, involves the study group visiting ‘Walkers are Welcome’ towns around Britain. In Edinburgh they called in at Ramblers Scotland and the Scottish Rights of Way Society before travelling to Kilsyth and then on to three other Walkers are Welcome towns in Scotland, Melrose, Moffat and Newton Stewart. The visiting academics were greeted by local representatives including members of Friends of Colzium and Provost Jean Jones at Colzium Visitor Centre.