Jobs boost in Cumbernauld

There is good news on the jobs front after it emerged that bus giant Stagecoach is looking to recruit more staff at its Carbrain-based depot.

The business confirmed it is looking to fill 10 full-time positions for bus drivers for its West Scotland operation which is based here in the town.

Full paid training to Passenger Carrying Vehicle licence standard will be provided as will be ongoing training.

As many existing drivers hail from Glasgow, the firm wants a pool of local employees to join them.

Operations Manager Sandy Gallacher said: “We are delighted to be in a position to provide employment for local people in Cumbernauld.

“We hope that anyone who is interested in being a bus driver will apply and see what Stagecoach can offer them.”