Kildrum author’s look at Glasgow’s history

Kildrum man Adam Smith has published a new pictorial history, this time focusing on Glasgow’s evolution since Victorian times.

Adam previously wrote Cumbernauld Through Time, a history of the town told through old photos and postcards, and new work Glasgow: The Postcard Collection takes a similar direction.

Adam said: “I published Cumbernauld Through Time in 2015 and this time went further afield into Glasgow. This was a more difficult book to read as although my family has ties to the city going back 120 years I myself have never lived there. I needed to take a lot of care to ensure my research was spot on.”

The book took around six months to compile as Adam sought to acquire postcards online and make sure his information was accurate. There are around 160 postcards in the book.

“My favourites are the parts of Glasgow that don’t exist any more. For example, St Andrew’s Hall was a concert hall that burned down in 1962. What remained of the building was incorporated into the facade of the Mitchell Library, something not many people today are aware of.”

Other highlights include views of the 1907 royal visit to Glasgow by the Prince and Princess of Wales, who would later become George V and Queen Mary, the opening of Glasgow Cenotaph in 1924 by Field Marshal Earl Haig, and an England v Scotland football match held at Hampden Park in 1908 which was attended by over 120,000 people.

Glasgow: The Postcard Collection by Adam Smith and published by Amberley is available in print and electronic formats, priced £14.99 or £12 respectively.