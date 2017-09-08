Kilsyth champions fight back after blaze

Kilsythians have rallied with a magnificent fundraising drive after the devastating fire which ravaged a football pavilion back in July.

The act of vandalism stunned Kilsyth - especially as it had taken place the day after the club celebrated the 50th anniversary of its famed Scottish Cup win.

The setback prompted councillor and club supporter Heather McVey to embark on a fundraising campaign in the hope of covering a £500 sum to give the club.

Yet when the donations poured in via the online JustGiving page, that target was smashed by a whopping 880 per cent. And the proceeds are now enabling the dressing rooms at Duncansfield to be re-built in time for the game against Cumbernauld United on Saturday, September 16.

Players who are tradesmen have pitched in to make the vital repairs and supporters have given them all the help they require.

Councillor McVey said: “I am delighted that local folk and those further afield have given so much.

“The estimated bill for repairs was between £10,000 and £15,000 so to be able to contribute such a significant chunk of that through local donations has been wonderful. For me this was a personal act as generations of my family have been involved with the club.

“My uncle Jim Patrick, who passed away suddenly last year, was an active supporter, committee member and honorary member. I felt I had to do something. I cannot thank enough everyone who helped.”

In a full letter to the Chronicle which appears on page 19, Kilsyth Rangers president Russell McKay said: “The club has been overwhelmed and extremely humbled by the generosity of the Kilsyth public in helping us raise some of the funding required.”

Police insist that the investigation is still live but admit that to date no persons have been traced or charged. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 101. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be called free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.