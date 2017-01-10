Kilsyth church in dementia-friendly initiative

A Kilsyth church wants to edge further towards becoming a dementia friendly parish with an event it is hosting on Sunday ( January 15)

St Patrick’s Caritas Group is hosing a speaker from Alzheimer Scotland who will be joined by a volunteer co-ordinator in the church hall.

The event which includes a soup lunch has a very particular goal in mind.

For it’s hoped that a team of befrienders can be formed to sit with parishoners with dementia for a few hours each week.

The focus will fall on getting patients chatting about past experiences to stimulate the memory

Befrienders will be asked to visit the patient in their home.

The event begins at 1pm.