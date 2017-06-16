Kilsyth Civic Week Sports Day Fun

As Kilsyth Civic Week is still in full swing, we thought we would take an enjoyable saunter down memory lane to an event form yesteryear.

There was though no sauntering from these youngsters as they put their all into winning the wheelbarrow race.

It may look rather ungainly, but these young lads were taking everything in their stride when it came to excelling themselves on the pitch.

Unfortunately the picture has no date on it, so if any News & Chronicle readers have an idea maybe they could let us know.

Meanwhile, how many of those involved, both on the field and on the sidelines, do you recognise?