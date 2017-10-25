Kilsyth lifeline has bold plan to expand

A group which is transforming the lives of townspeople in dire need wants to expand its operation with the purchase of land at Burngreen.

Kilsyth Community Food Bank aims to create Project Acorn which will not only house its core service but crisis facilities, recreational space and growing facilities, in a two-phase project.

Crucially, this will also accommodate the ARC Project, its sister organisation which also aims to provide a 12- step programme for locals in recovery from addictions.

However, the organisation is in a race against time as the empty land earmarked near the former Health Centre must be secured before Christmas.

Co-founder Lesley Dickinson said: “As we move forward, the demand for our services is growing, not diminishing.

“Our current location is not suitable for the future.

“We desperately need a new building where we can extend our service and provide the best possible care and attention for the people who need our help.

“Our appeal is for £60,000 to buy the land we need to build our new facility.

“We have had initial drawings created for the building and are excited about moving forward but we need the help of people in Kilsyth.

“Any donation, big or small, would be gratefully received.”

The food bank, which has been helping Kilsythians in need since 2012, relies solely on donations from the public and receives no state aid whatsoever.

For more information on how to donate see http://www.kilsythcommunityfoodbank.com/project-acorn.html.