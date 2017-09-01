Kilsyth’s got talent on a truly global scale

A trailblazing group of dancers from Kilsyth are truly putting the town on the international dance map as their victories continue.

For not only did every single member of Deja Vu’s six street dance crews reach the final of the 2017 World Street Dance Championships in Glasgow at the weekend, one group won the Under 10s Advanced World Championship for the second year running.

Deja Vu’s Vicki Williamson said: “To win this title in one year is an absolute honour but to have won this two years in a row is a dream come true.”

In addition, two teams from the club won the Under 18 intermediate and Under 10s novice trophies into the bargain! And that means the group – which has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent – has had the biggest amount of team trophies in Scotland for the second year running.

Vicki added: “This has been incredibly difficult to maintain and is therefore something we are incredibly proud of. The competition really was the highest standard in street dance yet bringing in teams from all over the world to compete.

“We have really put Scotland on the world dance map.

“Although we have had an incredible weekend, it isn’t all about the trophies it is more than that. It is about creating memories that will live with the children for the rest of their lives.

“We are looking forward to meeting the new faces at our enrolments next Wednesday and I would like to thank the people of Kilsyth for supporting our fundraisers on the run-up to the competition.”