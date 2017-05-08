Kilsyth tourist boost on schedule

A visitors centre which will put Colzium estate firmly back on the tourist map is on course to be completed by the end of the month.

The long-awaited £750,000 facility will be managed by NL Leisure and its construction is now complete.

A fit-out of the new premises is now being undertaken anda this will be open in time for the Bank Holiday weekend.

A spokesman for CultureNL said:“The refurbishment at Colzuim is well underway and is on schedule

“The audio visual installation is about to take place, and work will take place on the new café.”

It is hoped that the innovations will see Colzium added to must-see attractions in the Central Belt, including Falkirk Wheel and The Kelpies.

A grassroots group called Friends of Colzium has been formed to assist NL Leisure in looking after this prized historical treasure in Kilsyth.