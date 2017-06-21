Landlord says safety at Cumbernauld high rises is “number one priority”

The landlord responsible for the remaining high rise blocks which have dominated Cumbernauld’s skyline for decades insists they are safe.

The landmark flats which were built in the 1960s are in the process of being demolished by housing group Sanctuary – with residents being rehoused in nearby Seafar through a phased programme of improvements.

However, the catastrophic blaze at Grenfell Tower in London has raised questions as to how safe the existing buildings actually are.

Sanctuary was asked to provide comment on this matter and this arrived shortly before going to press yesterday (Tuesday)

A Sanctuary Group spokesperson said: “Sanctuary has 11 high rise blocks above six storeys in Cumbernauld.

“Of those four are empty, pending demolition, and two are only partially occupied.

“We have Fire Risk Assessments in place for all the blocks, all the buildings have alarms and they are regularly inspected for fire hazards by Housing Officers.

“In addition, all four six storey blocks in Newlands Place have sprinklers installed within the flats on the top two floors.

“The safety of our residents is our number one priority.

“Residents can help play a part in keeping their homes and themselves safe by keeping walkways clear of obstruction and ensuring they check any smoke alarm within their property.”

The confirmed death toll from the London incident stood at 79 by time of going to press but was expected to rise.

Meanwhile it’s emerged that a number of concerned residents have contacted MP Stuart McDonald and MSP Jamie Hepburn on this matter.

Mr Hepburn said: ““The awful fire at Grenfell Tower has understandably caused concern from many local residents about the nature of communal buildings locally. It’s important to stress that there is nothing to suggest that the structure of any homes in the area are such that a similar incident would occur – but clearly we need reassurance that these matters are being looked at.

“Accordingly, I and Stuart McDonald MP, along with our colleagues elected to the council have been making enquiries to check that is the case.

“I have written to North Lanarkshire Council, as well as Sanctuary Scotland and Abronhill Housing Association as the main registered social landlords in the locality to seek assurances that they are confident in the safety of their properties.”