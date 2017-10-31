Local projects keep thriving

Cumbernauld enjoyed plenty of success at the It’s Your Neighbourhood awards run by Keep Scotland Beautiful.

The event in Stirling recognised the hard work of local people and groups in creating community environmental improvements.

Tracy Lambert, community engagement officer, for Cumbernauld Living Landscape, told the News & Chronicle a bit more about the winners.

Hope Community Garden achieved a Thriving level award.

Tracy said: “This is a fantastic group based in the Muirfield Centre that works with a wide range of volunteers including those at risk from mental health issues.

“They also teach residents how to grow their own food and hold coffee mornings too, you should go for a visit!”

Pride in Carbrain also achieved Thriving.

Tracy said: “They work with residents and school pupils to improve and maintain tired greenspaces areas in their local.

“They’ve also adopted two train stations, and work tirelessly to keep them bloomin’ lovely all year long! This group also work closely with Cumbernauld Living Landscape on other projects, and welcome volunteers from all over the town.”

Watch Us Grow received the highest level of award, Outstanding, as well as a special distinction for continuous high standards year on year.

Tracy said: “Watch Us Grow provide a unique environment where adults with support needs develop through horticulture.

“Based at Palacerigg Country Park, Ann and her team work incredibly hard to maintain the garden and produce beautiful flowers for our gardens – you might have seen one of their stalls at gala days or even in Tesco.”

You can find out more about the group’s achievements on the Keep Scotland Beautiful website.

Tracy said: “I was delighted to see so many groups from our town receive an accolade I’d like to congratulate all the groups on their achievements.”