Longer wait for Cumbernauld gym

The company that now owns all parts of Cumbernauld Centre has admitted that a new gym will not open for months – despite expectations that it would be unveiled in early 2017.

A spokesman for Hamcap said: “Work is being finished to the unit with a handover due to the tenant in March so they can start their fit out. They are due to open in early summer.”

The gym will be operated by the Xercise4 Less chain. It was originally thought that the area earmarked for development would include a cinema but this did not materialise.